Sadio Mane Moves To Purchase French Club

Sadio Mane is set to become the latest player to own a football club after agreeing a deal to purchase a French fourth-tier team.

According to French outlet La Journal Du Centre, Mane, who now plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, will complete the purchase of Championnat National 2 club Bourges Foot 18 this week.

The publication further claims that the Senegalese star had initial contacts with Bourges Foot president, Cheikh Sylla, three years ago when the club was formed.

However, the forward has just committed to becoming the majority investor at the club based in Bourges.

Mané has also been in contact with the mayor of Bourges as the he looks to build a successful footballing and social project within the town.

Sylla is expected to convene an extraordinary general meeting to present his resignation from the presidency of the club.

This will prepare for the creation of SASP (Professional Sports Limited Company) of which Sadio Mane will be the boss.-Soccer24 News

