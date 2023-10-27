Young Trey Nyoni Trains With Reds

Zimbabwe national team prospect Trey Nyoni has had his first experience with the Liverpool senior team after training with them on Wednesday.

Nyoni joined the Reds’ academy in September after leaving Leicester City Academy, where he spent ten years.

The 16-year-old has been in top form with the U18s, scoring four goals in as many games for the side.

He also featured for Liverpool’s U21s, coming on as a substitute earlier this month.

Nyoni has now been rewarded with a chance to train alongside the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk ahead of the team’s Europa clash against French side Toulouse at Anfield on Thursday.

However, the young prospect will not be able to feature in the game as he was not registered in the Reds’ Europa squad.-Soccer24 News

