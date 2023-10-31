Mzembi Calls For Protests At Job Sikhala Prolonged Detention

Engineer Walter Mzembi

As @JobSikhala1 turns 51 today @CCCZimbabwe perhaps should have turned out spontaneously in their hundreds at the Courts where I believe he is making an appearance today 11:15 am to sing

” Happy Birthday ” carols to one of their most resolute & indefatigable cadres . I am borrowing this from the script of over 200 methods or types of peaceful protest that can help highlight an injustice and included here is night candle light vigils, special church services and car hooting at designated

times.

This amongst many , is the fuel for Martyrs it keeps them going in the face of repression which calls for innovative ways of sustaining a cause !

Happy Birthday @JobSikhala1

