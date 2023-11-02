Former Mighty Warriors Star Lands Top Post

Ex-Mighty Warriors forward Felistas Muzongondi and former Harare City and Warriors goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedungu have been appointed to the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) board.

The two retired players will join FUZ as acting committee members.

“Congratulations to Maxwell Nyamupangedengu and Felistas Muzongondi on their appointments as FUZ Acting Committee Members,” FUZ said in a post on X.

“The two will be assuming office immediately until the next Congress. This achievement is a testament to their dedication, hard work and expertise in football.”-Soccer24 News

