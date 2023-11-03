Mliswa Credits Matanda Moyo With Henrietta Conviction

By A Correspondent| Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has credited former Zimbabwe Anticorruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson and now Prosecutor General Loice Matanda Moyo for the conviction of Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) boss Henrietta Rushwaya.

Posting on Twitter, Mliswa described Matanda Moyo as an iron lady who will leave no sacred cows in fighting corruption.

“The Iron Lady is now in office and there are no sacred cows. This is a big statement and shows the serious intent of Justice Matanda-Moyo, the newly appointed Prosecutor General. Such moves will enhance public confidence in her institution. Corruption should be fought seriously,” said Mliswa.

Rushwaya (56) was convicted for trying to smuggle 6kg of gold out of Zimbabwe through Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in 2020.

High Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda remanded her in custody to November 10, 2023 for sentencing.

