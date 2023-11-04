Brito Justifies Warriors Team Selection

Warriors coach Baltemar Brito has spoken about his team selection for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers squad.

Brito gave first call-ups to a couple of youngsters that are based in England.

The new faves include Liverpool Academy star Isaac Mabaya, Brentford goalkeeper Marley Tavaziva and Wolves forward Leon Chiwome.

Leicester City forward Tawanda Maswanhise, who committed to play for Zimbabwe last year and once called but didn’t show up, was also included in the squad.

Reading youngster and former Wales youth international Tivonge Rushesha, and Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota received the call-ups again after getting their first a couple of years ago.

Commenting on the squad, Brito said he did an analysis on the players and is happy with the selected team.

“I’m happy with the team and I’m happy with my decision to assemble this talented group of players that will represent Zimbabwe in the world cup qualifiers.

“I did analysis on each one of them, they are exceptional players and are valuable assets to the team,” said the gaffer.

The Warriors will begin their qualifying campaign against Rwanda on 15 November at Huye Stadium in Butare.

Zimbabwe will host Nigeria on matchday 2 at the same venue four days later.

Selected Squad:

𝙂𝙊𝘼𝙇𝙆𝙀𝙀𝙋𝙀𝙍𝙎

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn)

Washington Arubi (SuperSport United)

Martin Mapisa (FC Malaga City)

Marley Tavaziva (Brentford City)

𝘿𝙀𝙁𝙀𝙉𝘿𝙀𝙍𝙎

Tendayi Darikwa (AppolonLimassol)

Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders)

Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders)

Frank Makarati (Dynamos)

Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo)

Munashe Garananga (Sheriff Tiraspol)

Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle)

Jordan Zemura (Udinese Calcio)

Tivonge Rushesha (Reading)

𝙈𝙄𝘿𝙁𝙄𝙀𝙇𝘿𝙀𝙍𝙎

Brian Banda (FC Platinum)

Marshall Munetsi (Stade Reims)

Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City)

Marvellous Nakamba (Luton Town)

Gerald Takwara (Ohod Club)

Isaac Mabaya (Liverpool)

Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos)

𝙁𝙊𝙍𝙒𝘼𝙍𝘿𝙎

Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs)

Prince Dube (Azam)

Tino Kadewere (Olympique Lyon)

Admiral Muskwe (Exeter City)

Walter Musona (FC Platinum)

Terrence Dzvukamanja (SuperSport United)

Leon Chiwome (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City)

