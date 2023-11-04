SADC Officially Nullifies Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Boast to Presidency

By A Correspondent | In an extraordinary summit held in Luanda, Angola on Saturday, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) delivered a historic blow to ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa by officially adopting a report that nullifies his claim to the presidency.

Mnangagwa, visibly sweaty and humiliated, descended the summit’s stairs, finding solace in his long-time propaganda journalist, Reuben Barwe, who has been instrumental in covering up publicity disasters since the early 1980s.

A visibly sweaty Emmerson Mnangagwa as he came down the staircase

Despite Mnangagwa’s attempt to downplay the significance of the summit, it’s evident that Zimbabwe was at the forefront of the discussions. Meeting minutes cite a comprehensive total 43-page dossier implicating him and his ZANU PF party in the 2023 elections.

A brief summary states as follows that the: “Summit received an update on the elections in the SADC Member States and noted the report of the SADC Election Observation Mission to the Harmonised Elections in the Republic of Zimbabwe held in August 2023, and the General Elections in the Kingdom of Eswatini in September 2023.”

At no point did Mnangagwa object SADC’s damning report, meaning THE SEOM findings now go uncontested, in contrast to previous social media protestations.

This development means that Mnangagwa must now request a review of the findings by the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) in order to regain recognition as Zimbabwe’s president. His political future remains uncertain as the region’s leaders take a stand against what they perceive as electoral irregularities.

