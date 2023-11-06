Former Zanu PF MP Faces Arrest For Forging Court Papers

By A Correspondent| Former Zanu PF Mt Pleasant legislator Jason Passade has come under fire for allegedly forging court papers in which he allegedly won a land ownership battle.

The land under spotlight has residential stands at Donnybrook Farm near Mabvuku in Harare.

Passade recently lost the legal battle over ownership of residential stands at Donnybrook Farm near Mabvuku in Harare.

However, Passade allegedly forged papers stating that he had won the case.

“It’s so sad that a former MP is stooping to those levels. If he was going to appeal he must have approached the Supreme Court the same court can’t give a judgement dismissing a case made in the same court. He is likely going to be arrested because the case was reported to police and ZACC,” a close source said.

A local land developing company, Eastwind Trust recently took Passad and his company Homegram to court for grabbing the land.

High Court judge Benjamin Chikowero on October 11 ordered the ex-MP to vacate the land.

“The first and second respondents shall restore to the applicant possession of all and any land occupied, possessed controlled by the applicant situate at the remainder of Donnybrook Farm Salisbury Township in Mabvuku Tafara.

“It further ordered that the Sheriff of Zimbabwe with the assistance of police where necessary shall restore to the applicant peaceful and undisturbed possession and occupation of the land,” read part of the judgment.

Homegram Investments Pvt Ltd and Passade were also ordered to jointly pay the applicants’ legal costs.

