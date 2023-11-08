Sengezo Says Chamisa No Longer Owns His Own Face, It’s Now Tshabangu-Company-Property

By Dorrothy Moyo | In a surprising turn of events, the controversial political figure, Sengezo Tshabangu, has declared that CCC President Nelson Chamisa can no longer lay claim to his own face. Tshabangu boldly asserted that Chamisa’s facial likeness is now the property of the Tshabangu company, leaving the political landscape buzzing with controversy.

During a recent interview with @Sources Media, Sengezo Tshabangu asserted, “His (Nelson Chamisa’s) face, we patented his face. So that’s not Chamisa’s face, so you need to be clear on that. That face is a face of the party. There is a patent for that face so that’s a property of the party, so…it belongs to the party, in terms of law, it belongs to the party. Even if today he walks away, he leaves that face. He can’t take the face and form another political leader’s outfit, it doesn’t work. That’s the company property in terms of our laws in the country; when you patent something, it becomes nobody can use it.”

This stunning claim by Tshabangu has raised questions about the legal and ethical implications of patenting a person’s facial features for political purposes. It remains to be seen how such a claim would be addressed by the legal authorities.

In response to a question about using Chamisa’s face in his campaign, even when Chamisa publicly does not support him, Tshabangu appeared undeterred, stating, “It doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter, the principle at the end of the day has got to prevail. This is not us, it is the principle, it is the idea…”

This development is likely to trigger a wave of debates and discussions within the political sphere, as legal experts, politicians, and the public grapple with the implications of this unusual assertion. The situation is bound to evolve as it garners more attention and analysis from various quarters.

