DEAD END? – Tshabangu Starts Using A Lawyer To Speak To Journalists

In the over 30 min interview, Mr Tshabangu sounded totally cornered when he ended up engaging the services of a lawyer to made ordinary media responses on his behalf.

By A Correspondent | The politician behind disturbing recall letters recently sent to parliament, Mr Sengezo Tshabangu has refuted allegations that he is Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, as per a recent Zambian report that makes this allegation.

Speaking to ZimEye on Saturday, a man identifying himself as Mr Tshabangu’s lawyer who answeed his phone said, there is a High Court case where the issue of his paternity is discussed, and he referred our news desk to the case.

ZimEye requested the reference numbers and we were told it will be supplied on Monday.

“Well, I will find out on Monday,” he said.

Our reporter then asked for a DNA test of Tshabangu to prove he is not a Mnangagwa son. To this, his lawyer, put the phone down just after saying, “aaah chief, whats the problem here? Is it about CCC or about the …..(sic). You know what? You are over driven by anger, let this thing be dealt by the court, right? You make an assessment, if there are issues you want to find out m, we will always assist, that’s how clear we are, but if you then want to take things so personal, you lose the gist of the matter.

” My advice to you is me and you should not be emotional about this. That’s my advice my brother,” he said, in passing.

ZimEye who spent over 30 minutes with the same lawyer, while Tshabangu was at the side issuing instructions queried why it is that Mr Tshabangu cannot talk any more on his own; is he cornered or what?

“You have lost rationality, you have lost rationality as a journalist, don’t be emotional about issues, right?, the man said.

“You should not be persuaded by what you think, find the truth, that’s the purpose of a journalist,” he said.

He was asked on what he is going to do now that he has been classified as an imposter in an Inter Parliamentary Union report, and he said he is relying onnthe outcome of an upcoming court case. – ZimEye

