Plumtree Man Arrested For Smuggling

A Plumtree man was last week arrested for smuggling a car into Zimbabwe from Botswana using an illegal entry point.

Munyaradzi Munjenje (35) from Plumtree township was nabbed by members of CID department after a tip off when he tried to smuggle in a Toyota Runux from the neighbouring country.

Appearing before Plumtree magistrate’s court Mr Joshua Nembaware on Thursday, the court heard that the accused tried to evade paying of duty by using an illegal entry point along Dombodema road in Plumtree.

Upon being arrested, the law enforcement agents also discovered 100 tubes of toothpaste, bathing soaps, sweets and other items that were also being smuggled in.

He was remanded in custody to 21 November 2023.

Mr Arnold Mudekunye appeared for the state.

