Govt Buys Non Existent Cancer Machines

Zimbabwean Government Offloads Half the Money Given to Convicted Money Launderer Wicknell Chivayo to Purchase Non-existent Radiation Machines

The Zimbabwean government has offloaded half the money it gave to convicted money launderer Wicknell Chivayo to purchase non-existent radiation machines. Chivayo was initially given US$2.5 million to purchase the machines, but the government has since paid out only US$1.25 million.

The government claims that the machines have been purchased and will soon be installed at two major public hospitals. However, there is no evidence to support this claim, and the machines have yet to be delivered.

The state media has reported that Treasury recently spent US$2.4 million to acquire cutting-edge radiotherapy machines for Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Mpilo Central Hospital. However, these machines have also not yet been delivered.

The government is also planning to acquire Gamma Knife machines for the two hospitals. These are stereotactic radiosurgery devices that use gamma radiation beams in intricate procedures to treat tumours in brains, spinal cords and sensitive body parts. An additional US$2.3 million has been released by Treasury to fund the repair of five radiotherapy machines — three at Parirenyatwa and two at Mpilo.

The government’s decision to offload half the money given to Chivayo raises serious questions about its commitment to fighting corruption. It is also concerning that the government is willing to spend millions of dollars on non-existent medical equipment.

The Zimbabwean people deserve to know how their money is being spent. The government must come clean about what happened to the US$1.25 million that was given to Chivayo. It must also provide evidence to support its claims that the radiation machines have been purchased and will soon be delivered.

The government’s handling of this matter is a betrayal of the Zimbabwean people. It is time for the government to be held accountable.- state media

