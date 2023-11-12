“Hwindi” falls from moving bus. Dies

By A Correspondent- A 35 year old bus loader from Inyathi in Bubi district died after falling from the carrier of a moving bus.

Police confirmed the incident, which occurred on Sunday.

The bus loader, Trust Moyo, was working for Dubbies Bus Services, and the bus was travelling along the Lubu-Kariangwe road from Bulawayo to Muchesu in Binga.

Police said that Moyo was occasionally going onto the bus carrier to offload passengers’ luggage at respective bus stops. He then decided to remain on top of the bus, and as they approached Chilelema Business Centre, the conductor heard the sound of a falling object from the top of the bus.

Upon checking after the bus stopped, they discovered that Moyo had fallen off and his body was lifeless on the road. He sustained head injuries as a result of the fall.

The bus was taken to Kariyangwe police base en route to the Vehicle Inspection Department, while Moyo’s body was ferried to Binga District Mortuary.

This is not the first time that Dubbies Bus has come into the spotlight for safety concerns. Earlier this year, villagers in Binga sought intervention from authorities to caution the bus crew, as the bus was reportedly putting people’s lives in danger because of excessive speeding. CITE

