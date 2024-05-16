Real Madrid In Landslide Win

Spread the love

Real Madrid flexed their muscles by beating mid-table Alaves 5-0 on Tuesday night with Vinicius Junior scoring twice.

It only took Jude Bellingham ten minutes to put Los Blancos 1-0 up, before Vinicius Jr doubled the lead. It was 3-0 just before the break when Federico Valverde scored.

The second half started quietly but Vini Jr eventually got his second and Real Madrid’s fourth, before Arda Guler continued his strong end to the campaign by making at 5-0, perhaps showing Carlo Ancelotti why he should be in the plans for next season.

Source: Marca

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...