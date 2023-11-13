260 Nurses Graduate But Is Future Bright?

268 nurses graduated at the Chinhoyi School of Nursing and Midwifery this Friday as the institution continues to contribute to the country’s human capital development.

Chinhoyi School of Nursing and Midwifery’s 15th graduation ceremony is a culmination of dedication, hardwork and perseverance for graduands who have devoted themselves to contribute to the country’s health delivery system.

“This was a long 4 years, I promise to use the knowledge I have acquired to contribute to the health care,” said a graduate.

Another graduate said, “Along the journey, it was a tough experience that needs someone with endurance, passion so at the end it was through the will of God.”

Mashonaland West provincial medical director, Dr Celestine Dhege underscored the importance of human capital development in the health sector.

Dr Dhege said, “Human capital development and innovation was identified as the engine to drive the NDS1. In tandem with expectations from NDS1, the National Health Strategy identified improving human resource performance in the health sector to be critical while strengthening training of health professionals to international standards being proffered as one of the important strategies.”

The hospital has managed to increase the number of specialist doctors to five, from only one in 2021, courtesy of government’s continuous efforts to attract and retain highly skilled medical professionals.

“Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital is currently operating with staff complement of 528, we have 5 specialist doctors and very soon we will be having 11 after we have treasury concurrence for another 6 specialists,” said Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital medical superintendent, Dr Collete Mawire.

Of the 268 graduands, 157 are registered general nurses while 111 are midwives.

