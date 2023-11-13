Manhunt for man who fatally stabbed own wife over infidelity

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Police in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West province, have launched a manhunt for 50-year-old Bwanali Bwanado who fatally stabbed his wife over infidelity allegations, and has gone into hiding.

In a bizarre turn of events that has taken social media by storm, Bwanado, now on the run, is said to have stabbed his wife Chioneso Ephraim with a kitchen knife after finding her with an unnamed male in their bedroom on Tuesday.

“Police in Chinhoyi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Bwanali Bwanado (50) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which he stabbed his wife, Chioneso Ephraim (41), to death with an okapi knife after finding her sitting on their matrimonial bed with her boyfriend on 07/11/23 at a house in Gadzema. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) wrote in a statement. NewsDay

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...