Fake cops target Harare motorists

Spread the love

Police in Harare have launched investigations into a case in which some bogus security agents are moving around with a Toyota Wish “arresting ” and extorting motorists after accusing them of committing traffic offences in and around the city.

The bogus security agents target motorists at traffic-controlled lights.

They then accuse the victims of driving through a red traffic light before or interfering with the movement of a motorcade or senior Government officials before robbing them.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations are now being conducted with a view of arresting the perpetrators.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are currently underway in connection with the viral social media audio on alleged robbers or criminals who are using a Black Toyota Wish vehicle and posing as members of the security services from Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe National Army and President’s Office, to target and prey on unsuspecting motorists.

“The targeted motorists are initially accused of either going through a red traffic light, disturbing or interfering with the movement of State motorcade or senior Government officials before being robbed,” he said.

He said one of the suspects is reported to be moving around wearing the Zimbabwe Republic Police uniform while others claim to be from Zimbabwe National Army or President’s Office.

“Motorists are implored to drive to any nearest police station if approached by this syndicate and to alert the Zimbabwe Republic Police, National Complaints Desk on telephone number (0242) 703631 or Harare Operations number (0242) 748836.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified efforts to ensure that the suspects are arrested for the law to take its course,” Asst Comm Nyathi said. The Herald

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...