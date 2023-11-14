“Stop cannibalising the dead”: Charamba

By A Correspondent- Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has accused opposition CCC of using “dead bodies” to resurrect its dying party adding that Zanu PF is a strong party which triumphs over opposition against all odds.

Said Charamba using his ghost account Dhonzamusoro:

“MaYERO, MUKADA KUSHANDISA ZVITUNHA MUPOLITICS, TINOSANGANA KUBWIRO NEKUMAKUVA. MUSAZOTI MAVARA AZARE VHU! We will fight you on any terrain of your choosing. Without blinking. Makajaidzwa!!! We cannot have politics of cannibalising zvitunha to make up for own blatant political failures. Never!!!!!”

