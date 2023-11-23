Police Target Mwonzora, Raid Harvest House

By- Police details and ZESA officials have raided the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Harvest House offices in search of illegal power connections and found nothing.

The Douglas Mwonzora-led opposition said this happened after allegations that the party was not paying electricity bills and tampering with electricity meters at its headquarters.

Mwonzora emphasised that the MDC is a law-abiding and professional party that would never allow its offices to be involved in criminal activities. He said:

Yesterday, acting on a false and malicious “tip off,” ZRP and ZESA officials visited our headquarters, demanding to carry out certain investigations. We agreed, and they did their work. Nothing amis was found at our headquarters all.

We are grateful at the level of professionalism shown by the investigators in this case. What was clear is that people opposed to our leadership wanted to harass and embarrass our organisation through abuse of state institutions.

The MDC is law-abiding and professional and can never allow its offices to be used for crime. We are busy with the program of serious reconstruction of our party to be the effective vanguard of the people to deliver democratic change.

Mwonzora’s post came after the MDC released a statement alleging that the police and ZESA received false information from the MDC’s enemies. Read the statement:

