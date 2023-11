Emmerson Mnangagwa Murdering Millions Of Zimbabweans Softly

Spread the love

Statement by the Citizens Coalition for Change

Worsening Social-Economic Environment (Deepening Poverty) –

The Citizens Assembly has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating socio-economic conditions, characterized by high inflation rates, frequent power outages, and deepening poverty.

The citizens are facing immense difficulties in making ends meet.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...