Accident claims ZIMRA official

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr Willard Manungo’s daughter, Miss Kundayi Manungo, has died.

Miss Manungo (33), who was an architect at the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), tragically passed on in a road traffic accident on Wednesday afternoon

Miss Kundayi Manungo tragically passed on in a road traffic accident on Wednesday afternoon.

She was involved in a tragic accident while on her way from the commissioning of the renovated old ZIMRA Customs House in Mutare.

Her father, Mr Manungo, confirmed the sad news.

“I lost a daughter, Kundayi Manungo, in a road accident in Melfort on Wednesday around 14:30 pm,” said Mr Manungo.

“The accident was just before the bridge in between the dualised sections of the highway.

“We plan to bury her in Shurugwi on Tuesday.

“Mourners are gathered at 15 Worpleston Way in Glen Lorne, where Kundayi will lie in state on Sunday before departure for Shurugwi on Monday morning,” said Mr Manungo. The Herald

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...