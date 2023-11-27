TOP ACTS FOR ZIM MUSIC FESTIVAL SOUTH AFRICA

Rose Guwaza

By Talent Gondo| As the festive season rolls into gear, Gemma Griffiths is headlining a star studded line up at the Zimbabwe Music Festival set for the 2nd of December at Jacaranda in the border of Cosmo and North Riding.

The highly rated family fiesta is set to explode into a colourful mosaic of family entertainment, food, lifestyle and culture exchange with entertainment by some of the biggest names in the music industry including Nadia Nakai, Tamy Moyo, Buffalo Souljah, Shera the DJ and Freddy Gwala, among others.

Festival director Rose Guwaza described the event as a family affair, with gates opening at 11am and flying late on into an action packed programme.

“Zim Music Festival is catering to the entire family in a fun open air atmosphere. Central to the theme is a celebration of life and culture in different ways. There will be activities for children, art work exhibitions, food, and of course great music by leading entertainers from Zimbabwe and South Africa. It is the festive season and there is no better way than to kick it off with families and loved ones,” said Guwaza.

Songbird Gemma Griffiths is topping charts with her hit song, Ndichatarisa and will share the stage with one of the standout performers of the year, Tamy Moyo. Rapper Nadia Nakai is expected to light up the stage alongside veteran dancehall artist Buffalo Souljah.

“The Zim Music Festival brings families together and we are thrilled to be working with Access Forex which also connects loved ones and contributes to the development of communities home and abroad, to encapsulate the true essence of celebrating life,” said Rose Guwaza



Other acts to perform at the festival include rapper Emtee, crooner Kae Chaps, chanter Blot, Prosper fi Real, Abra Simz and many more.

– Ends.

