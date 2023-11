JUST IN: High Court Overturns Sikhala Conviction

The High Court has overturned the conviction of Job Sikhala and found him “NOT GUILTY” on the charge of Obstructing Justice.

He will, however, remain in custody due to his other charge.

Sikhala was convicted in May this year for obstructing justice and was given a wholly suspended 6-month sentence and fined US$600.

Justices Kwenda and Chikowero on appeal: “Accused is found not guilty and acquitted.”

More to follow….

