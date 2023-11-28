Troubled ZIFA Dismisses Mpandare, Gwesela

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has officially shown Wellington Mpandare, Xolisani Gwesela and Wilson Mutekede the exit door, ending months of speculation regarding the trio’s future at the beset by problems association.

Mpandare was the General Manager for all national teams while Gwesela was the association’s spokesperson for before he took up the role of acting secretary-general, with Mutekede being the technical director.

When Zimbabwe’s suspension imposed by FIFA for ‘third party interference’ was lifted ealier this year, the trio was frozen out by the Lincon Mutasa-led Normalisation Committee —the admistration tasked with running the affairs of ZIFA until July next year.

“Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) wishes to inform all its valued stakeholders and the public that the Association has mutually agreed to part ways with the following employees,” ZIFA said in a statement.

“1. Mr Xolisani Gwesela (Acting Secretary General)

Mr Wellington Mpandare (General Manager-National Teams) Mr Wilson Mutekede (Technical Director)

“The Association would like to thank them for their dedication and commitment throughout the years. We wish them the best in their future endeavours.”-Soccer24 News

