Zanu PF Torror Team Member Dies At A Rally

By- A member of the ruling Zanu PF party in Matabeleland South Province assigned to the Beitbridge West constituency’s ongoing campaign for the 09 December by-elections died on Saturday while on a campaign trail.

The deceased, identified as Sister Moyo Bhebhe, was reportedly taken to Beitbridge Hospital after complaining that she was not feeling well but died soon after admission.

Her death was also announced in a ZANU PF WhatsApp group. The message that was posted in the WhatsApp group on Saturday seen by NewsDay, read:

Comrades, this is both painful and energy-sapping. We were with this sister in the Ward 14 programme in Beitbridge West.

Yesterday, (Friday) we left her at the command centre. Today (Saturday) we went with her but she appeared unwell.

We tried convincing her to remain behind but she insisted on going to the programme.

When we knocked off, she showed signs of stress and we took her to hospital where all failed with her blood sugar level reported high, above 40. It is too hot here (in Beitbridge).

To us it’s painful but her courage to die on duty is worth all respect. For us who were with her, it has badly impacted us. But this is a heroine who has gone.

The deceased was campaigning for the ZANU PF candidate for Beitbridge West Thusani Ndou who lost to CCC’s Morgan Ncube in the 23-24 August 2023 Harmonised Elections.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s preferred candidate, Morgan Ncube, who was recalled in October by party activist Sengezo Tshabangu who declared himself CCC interim secretary general, will contest again. Tshabangu’s candidate is Blessing Choeni.

Other candidates for Beitbridge West by-elections are Blessing Brendan Dube an independent and Thoriso Moyo, the only female candidate, from ZAPU.

