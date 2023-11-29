Shantiel Chiwara Targets Victory In Masvingo By-election

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

Recalled CCC councillor and Masvingo city’s first female mayor, Shantiel Chiwara is ready to reclaim the local authority seat “stolen” by Sengezo Tshabangu.

Shantiel, who had been elected mayoress for the city of Masvingo, was controversially recalled by Tshabangu.

In a statement, CCC expressed readiness for the Masvingo by-election…

In Masvingo, Zanu PF illegally recalled Councilor Shantiel Chiwara, the first ever female Mayor in the city, through an imposter. This action reflects their lack of belief in women in leadership and their gender insensitivity.

Their abusive behavior towards women has resulted in low women participation in politics.

CCC has a Gender Taskforce that aims to promote women in politics.

Let’s vote for Councilor @Shantiel16 in the by-elections on 9 December. #ForEveryone

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...