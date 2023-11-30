Bishop Magaya Confronts Mnangagwa Over Brutal Murder Of Tapfumanei Masaya

Tinashe Sambiri

Charismatic cleric, Bishop Ancelimo Magaya, has challenged the church to speak out against the callous murder of CCC activist Tapfumanei Masaya.

Bishop Masaya was brutally murdered by Zanu PF agents in Mabvuku two weeks ago.

In a brief statement on X, Bishop Magaya urged the church to denounce hooliganism.

“If churches in Zim went about business as usual, preaching and liturging on a Sunday following the burial of Tapfumanei Masaya, then our crisis is deeper than what meets the eye.

God hates all such

“solemn” gatherings-void of public condemnation of injustices. (Amos 5:21 -24).

