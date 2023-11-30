Latest FIFA World Rankings

Warriors have discovered their latest position on the FIFA Rankings following their return to competitive international football in the recent international window.

The national team played a goalless stalemate against Rwanda before featuring in a 1-1 draw versus Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C games.

The two draws have seen Zimbabwe gaining six points which moved them one place up to number 124 in the world.

On the African rankings, the Warriors remained on 34th position.

Elsewhere, Argentina remained the top-ranked team in the world, while Morocco retained the first spot on the continent.

World Top 10: 1. Argentina, 2. France, 3. England, 4. Belgium, 5. Brazil, 6, Netherlands, 7. Portugal, 8. Spain, 9. Italy, 10. Croatia.

Africa Top 10: 1. Morocco, 2. Senegal, 3. Tunisia, 4. Algeria, 5. Egypt, 6. Nigeria, 7. Cameroon, 8. Ivory Coast, 9. Mali 10. Burkina Faso.

