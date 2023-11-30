Mnangagwa Strangles Comatose Economy

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been invited to the inauguration Madagascar President-elect, His Excellency Andry Rajoelina, who was recently elected for a third term.

This was revealed by a special envoy from Madagascar, Ambassador Naina Andrianstitohaina, who paid a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House, Harare this Tuesday.

“We have been sent by elected President Andrey Rajoelina that in the few weeks, there will be an inauguration ceremony. So we area a special envoy to invite President Emmerson Mnangagwa to attend the ceremony. This will also give an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries,” he said.

Acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa has agreed to attend the ceremony to celebrate regional democracy.

“The President has indicated that he will attend the investiture of his brother President Rajolina of Madagascar. As fellow SADC countries will have that special occasion to celebrate our elections, our democracy and celebrate our regional solidarity.”

Official results indicate that President Rajoelina won 58.9 percent of the vote to defeat his two closest rivals, who included former President Marc Ravalomanana.

