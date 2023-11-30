Parirenyatwa hospital now offering MRI
30 November 2023
By A Correspondent- Parirenyatwa group of Hospitals is now offering Magnetic resonance imaging(MRI) services.
MRI services, refers to a scan that produces 3D detailed images of internal structures in the human body which is used for disease detection, diagnosis, and treatment monitoring.
According to a memo, the service is now being offered effective 27 September 2023.
Commented Dr Misheck Ruwende:
Improvement
