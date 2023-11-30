Parirenyatwa hospital now offering MRI

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Parirenyatwa group of Hospitals is now offering Magnetic resonance imaging(MRI) services.

MRI services, refers to a scan that produces 3D detailed images of internal structures in the human body which is used for disease detection, diagnosis, and treatment monitoring.

According to a memo, the service is now being offered effective 27 September 2023.

Commented Dr Misheck Ruwende:

Improvement

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals now offering Magnetic resonance imaging(MRI) services, a scan that produces 3D detailed images of internal structures in the human body, used for disease detection, diagnosis, and treatment monitoring.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...