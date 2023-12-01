Grade 7 ZIMSEC Results Out

The 2023 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Grade Seven results are out, with the pass rate increasing by 5.48 percent.

Zimsec board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said the online results portal will be open today.

“The 2023 Grade 7 Examination session recorded a national pass rate of 45.57 percent. This is an increase of 5.48 percent in candidates’ performance from last year’s pass rate of 40. 09 percent.

“The increase in pass rate could be attributed to the return to the normal school calendar after the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and also the various interventions by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in terms of teaching and learning” he said.

