Tribute To Mai Maria

Spread the love

Former football great, Andrew Kadengu has died. He was 71.

Kadengu, popularly known as Mai Maria during his playing days, died in Chinhoyi on Tuesday, three weeks after suffering a stroke.

He played for Zimbabwe Saints in the elite league and was part of the senior men’s football team during the 1980s after starting his career in the 1970s.

Kadengu later became a coach’s trainer after receiving training in Brazil.

He also had a stint with Lomagundi College as a soccer coach.

Family spokesperson, Tinashe Zingundu, said his uncle succumbed to a stroke that he suffered three weeks ago.

Kadengu is survived by three daughters and nine grandchildren.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

Mourners are gathered at Number 4372 Cold Stream in Chinhoyi.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...