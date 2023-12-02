Man Attempts To Rape Mom

CHIREDZI – A sex starved 27-year-old Chiredzi man has appeared in court for attempting to rape his 46-year-old step-mother while they were fetching firewood in a bush.

The young man literally begged for sex from the step-mother (his father’s other wife), asking her “muchembere ndipeiwo (mother please can I have it)?”

The step mother’s seven-year-old grandson arrived at the scene to find his grandmother lying on the ground with her legs up and Nelson Chuma(27) of Velemu Village, Chingwizi in Mwenezi on top with the panty and skin tight already pulled off on one leg.

Chuma appeared before Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu this week facing attempted rape charges.

On Monday last week, Chuma, his stepmother and the grandson were fetching firewood in the bush and loading it into a scotch cart.

While they were loading, they realised that the scotch cart had developed a flat tyre. The complainant sent the grandson home to get a pressure pump.

After the boy left, Chuma advanced towards the stepmother and said “muchembere ndipeiwo” (please mum may I have)…

