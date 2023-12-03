Zanu PF Snatches Chinhoyi By-Election Ward

By- Zanu PF has won the Chinhoyi Municipality Ward 2 by-election, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced.

ZANU PF candidate Walter Mutevani garnered 564 votes against CCC candidate Hamilton Jonasi who polled 465 votes.

According to Elections Officer Shepherd Kawocha, there were 07 spoilt ballot papers, while the percentage poll was 39.2%.

The Ward seat fell vacant following the death of Patricia Chibaya (CCC), who had won her second term during 23 and 24 August harmonised polls after beating Mutevani.

In its coverage of the election, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) said:

Before the setting up of polling stations, voters’ rolls were displayed outside to enable the electorate to check their names, a good practice from the ZEC that serves to lessen the number of redirected and turned-away voters on polling day.

Both CCC and ZANU-PF deployed party agents comprehensively across the four polling stations in the Chinhoyi Municipality Ward 2 by-elections.

This allows the political party agents to track polling processes and make any informed interventions where necessary.

