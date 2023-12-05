Jilted Mufakose man kills girlfriend’s son

By A Correspondent- In a disturbing incident, a man from Mufakose st__abbed his girlfriend’s two children after she dumped him.

The tragic incident happened on Sunday as the mother of the children was away. She had reportedly gone to watch a football game.

Upon her return from the football game, she found her two children stabbed. Unfortunately, one child died, while the other one survived.

Video of the woman crying uncontrollably is doing the rounds on social media.

