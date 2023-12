Ngarivhume Back In Court

⚫NGARIVHUME Jacob will be at the High Court today to challenge his conviction. Jacob was sentenced to 4 years in prison for inciting public violence in the flopped demonstrations of July 2020. He was arrested together with Hopewell Chino'no but Hopewell is now a free man. pic.twitter.com/bAUeOeGhaB — ZimTimes (@ZimTimesX) December 5, 2023

