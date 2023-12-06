Murder Suspects Nabbed At Sangoma’s House Seeking Cleansing

Spread the love

Kwekwe police on Saturday raided a traditional healer’s shrine in Mbizo and arrested four murder suspects who had rushed there for a cleansing ritual.

The suspects Learnmore Chiribani (28), Archford Dube (20), Marshal Chuma (19), and Marvellous Kuchicha (19) have been linked to the murder of Ernest Moyo (8) at a nightclub in Silobela the previous day.

It is alleged that the suspects stabbed Moyo over an undisclosed matter and rushed to Kwekwe for a cleansing ceremony.

Two knives believed to have been used in committing the crime were found stashed underneath a brick behind the traditional healer’s house.

In a similar case, Zvishavane police have arrested Maphios Mativenga (40) over the alleged murder of Simbarashe Moyo at the weekend.

Moyo’s lifeless body was recovered from a Honda Fit motor vehicle parked at a deserted home in Mudereri village under Chief Masunda’s area.

-Newsday

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...