Presidential spokesperson mocks Ngarivhume

By A Correspondent- Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has taken to social media to mock jailed opposition activist Jacob Ngarivhume.

Said Charamba in a tweet:

I always tell people never to flaunt bravado, especially when pitted against the State. The State definitionally, has an endless life. It bears no birth certificate as, like God, its life is INFINITE!!! Just see how haggard and lonely Ngarivhume now is. Vaya vaimupururudzira vachiti mwiroo in their homes while he wallows muboma!!! Imika imi!!!!!

