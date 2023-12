Mnangagwa Regime Celebrates Slight Decrease In Fuel Prices

The ZERA has announced a slight decrease in fuel prices for both blend and diesel, effective from 4 November.

The retail price of blend is now $1.55, while diesel is now priced at $168 per litre, down from $1,74 per litre.

The new prices will be effective from 4 Jan 2024.

Source : Zanu PF

