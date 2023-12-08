Tshabangu Hands CCC Stronghold To Zanu PF

Spread the love

By James Gwati-Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-imposed interim secretary general of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has relinquished the Mabvuku-Tafara parliamentary seat to Scott Sakupwanya of the ruling Zanu PF party.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Friday, declared Sakupwanya as the uncontested winner after the High Court, Thursday ruled in favour of Tshabangu’s order to bar CCC candidates from participating in the upcoming by-election scheduled for tomorrow.

CCC had fielded Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi for the Mabvuku seat. Kufahakutizwi is one of the 14 MPs illegally recalled by Tshabangu in October and won the Mabvuku seat in August.

The High Court’s decision affects several constituency seats won in August by CCC members, including Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Binga North), Vanya Bright Moyo (Lupane East), Raphael Pashor Sibanda (Cowdray Park), Jane Nicola Watson (Bulawayo South), Ereck Gono (Lobengula Magwegwe), Morgan Ncube (Beitbridge West), Obert Manduna (Nketa), and Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma Mzilikazi).

ZEC Deputy Chairperson Rodney Kiwa, Thursday, confirmed that all preparations for the by-elections are in place.

Despite the controversy surrounding Tshabangu’s recall of CCC MPs from Parliament, ZEC remains confident in the readiness of the electoral process.

“We have been able to mobilize all the resources, and election materials are available. Most of the materials have been deployed to Bulawayo, where the majority of the voting will take place. So, yes, I can confidently say we are ready,” stated Ambassador Kiwa in a recent interview.

A total of 266,150 ballot papers are expected to be printed for the by-elections, catering to at least 248,347 voters in the National Assembly. This development follows Tshabangu’s recall of 18 CCC legislators last month, prompting another round of by-elections scheduled for February 3 in six National Assembly constituencies: Pelandaba, Goromonzi South, Seke, Chegutu West, Zvimba East, and Mkoba North.

The Nomination Court is set to convene on December 18 to receive the names of candidates interested in contesting in the upcoming by-elections. However, the court order barring expelled legislators from standing again is likely to remain in effect, adding a layer of complexity to the political landscape in Zimbabwe.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...