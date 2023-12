Prince Dube Bounces Back

Prince Dube has returned to the score sheet after netting a brace in Azam’s 5-0 win over KMC FC in the Tanzanian Premier League on Thursday.

Dube had gone for two months without a league goal.

He got his first strike of the game in the 23rd minute to open the scoring for Azam.

