Tshabangu Speaks On Donating Mabvuku To Mnangagwa

By James Gwati-Self imposed CCC interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has admitted that he erroneously recalled Mabvuku-Tafara MP, Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, resulting in the seat going to Zanu PF.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Friday called off the Mabvuku-Tafara by-election and declared Scott Sakupwanya of the ruling party, Zanu PF, as the uncontested winner.

This was after the High Court Thursday ruled in favour of Tshabangu’s order to bar CCC candidates, including Kufahakutizwi, from participating in the upcoming by-election.

Through his lawyer, Nqobani Sithole Tshabangu this week said that Kufahakutizwi was not supposed to be recalled.

“‘My client advises that there was never an intention to recall Febion Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi as an MP. Consequently, we have not cited him as a respondent in our court action. He is unaffected by court ruling on the recalled people,” said Tshabangu’s lawyer

The High Court’s decision affects several constituency seats won in August by CCC members, including Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Binga North), Vanya Bright Moyo (Lupane East), Raphael Pashor Sibanda (Cowdray Park), Jane Nicola Watson (Bulawayo South), Ereck Gono (Lobengula Magwegwe), Morgan Ncube (Beitbridge West), Obert Manduna (Nketa), and Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma Mzilikazi).

