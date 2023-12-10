Can Mnangagwa Unza Something Tangible?

Addressing the fundraising dinner for the ED-UNZA scholarship programme, President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the programme enables him to assist less privileged students to pursue their dreams and get an education that Will change their lives.

President Mnangagwa who narrated how he never got a chance to get into formal schools but attained his education while in prison said this is his way of giving back to the less privileged.

The head of state thanked the business community for their support so far saying donations towards the scholarship are welcome throughout the year.-ZBC News

