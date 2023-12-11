Zanu PF Kills Key National Institutions

Spread the love

The regime in Harare continues to abuse courts.

Zanu PF fears the upcoming by-elections they unlawfully created.

They know they can’t win fair elections in Zimbabwe, hence their attempt to remove our candidates from the ballot. Zanu PF has destroyed every institution in our country. We must restore majority rule and legitimacy.

Their actions confirm the August elections were fraudulent.

We need an inclusive political settlement to end this. #CitizensPower

CCC

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...