**Investigating Potential Bribery Scandal: $20 Million Donation Raises Eyebrows**

By Farai D Hove | Recent revelations from a leaked audio recording of a ZANU PF official, Simbarashe Marumahoko, alleging that Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa demanded a $20 million bribe in 2019 have resurfaced, creating a stir in light of a $20 million donation of fertilisers from Russia’s Uralchem Group.

MNANGAGWA DEMANDS $20 MILLION BRIBE TO PERMIT FOOD AID https://t.co/kCnieWbPE9 — ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 23, 2019

Marumahoko’s accusations, made nearly three years ago, have remained unaddressed by Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba. The official claimed that Mnangagwa sought the bribe as a precondition for accepting a previous $20 million donation of food aid.

The current fertiliser donation from Uralchem Group, announced at the Russia-Africa Summit, raises questions about potential parallels between the two instances. The timing and amount are uncannily similar, prompting speculation about the motives behind the Russian company’s generous contribution.

While there is no direct evidence linking the fertilizer donation to any illicit activities, the circumstantial nature of the allegations from 2019 has ignited suspicions. As Zimbabwe faces increasing agricultural demands, the fertiliser shipment from Uralchem Group aligns with the nation’s efforts to bolster food security.

President Mnangagwa expressed gratitude for the Russian donation during the summit, emphasizing the strong ties between the two nations. However, the historical context of the alleged bribery demand adds a layer of complexity to the situation.

The Uralchem Group, through its Head of Special Public Relations Projects, Emin Bayramov, clarified that the fertiliser shipment is part of their collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). The company aims to address global hunger and support sustainable agriculture, contributing to UN Sustainable Development Goal Number 2.

As the fertilisers make their way to Zimbabwe, facilitated by WFP and UNCTAD-led efforts, the potential bribery scandal from 2019 hangs in the background, prompting calls for transparency and accountability. With Mnangagwa’s spokesperson yet to respond to the historic allegations, the spotlight remains on the intersection of humanitarian aid and political controversy.

