ZANU PF Celebrates Tshabangu Election Result

In a jubilant celebration, ZANU PF marked its triumph in the condemned Tshabangu by-elections, securing seven out of nine parliamentary seats left vacant by recalls initiated by the CCC. The party’s Secretary General, Dr Obert Mpofu, dismissed opposition claims of orchestrating the recalls to secure a two-thirds majority, labeling them as “foolish talk.”

Dr Mpofu asserted, “We didn’t cause these by-elections. Our duty was to react to calls for democracy after CCC’s recalls due to their in-house wars, which we have nothing to do with.” He emphasized that any constitutional amendments would follow due parliamentary and transparent processes.

The by-elections held in Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, and Harare’s Mabvuku-Tafara resulted in ZANU PF winning seven seats, reinforcing its position in Parliament. CCC’s interim secretary general, Mr Sengezo Tshabangu, instigated the recalls, alleging that the concerned legislators had ceased to be members of their party.

ZANU PF’s victories included Bulawayo South, Cowdray Park, Nketa, Binga North, Lupane East, and Beitbridge West. Notably, the party increased its figures in Matabeleland North from the previous August elections.

With these wins, ZANU PF now holds 184 legislators out of 280, anticipating further gains in the upcoming February 3, 2024 by-elections in Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Goromonzi South, Chegutu West, Mkoba North, Seke, and Zvimba East.- Agencies

