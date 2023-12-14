10 Facts About The Late Terry Gee
14 December 2023
- Terry Gee’s real name was Tichaona Terrence Green
- Terry Gee was born in 1987 which means he died at the age of 36
- He was born and grew up in Kuwadzana, Harare
- Terry Gee was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth, which led to him being in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.
- Besides music, Terry Gee was into acting and featured in a local drama called Zviri Mudzimba
- In 2002, Terry Gee was denied admission to Danhiko Secondary School due to his disability.
- He did his primary at a normal school in at Jairos Jiri Association in Southerton and was supposed to proceed to Bulawayo at King George school but ended up at Kuwadzana High 2
- He did not sit for his final Ordinary Level examinations because at that time Kuwadzana High 2 school did not have electricity as he needed to use a computer
- He said he was inspired to join music industry by Baba naMai Charamba and later by Jah Prayzah
- Jit singer Baba Harare was the first artist to collaborate with Terry Gee