10 Facts About The Late Terry Gee
14 December 2023
  1. Terry Gee’s real name was Tichaona Terrence Green
  2. Terry Gee was born in 1987 which means he died at the age of 36
  3. He was born and grew up in Kuwadzana, Harare
  4. Terry Gee was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth, which led to him being in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.
  5. Besides music, Terry Gee was into acting and featured in a local drama called Zviri Mudzimba
  6. In 2002, Terry Gee was denied admission to Danhiko Secondary School due to his disability.
  7. He did his primary at a normal school in at Jairos Jiri Association in Southerton and was supposed to proceed to Bulawayo at King George school but ended up at Kuwadzana High 2
  8. He did not sit for his final Ordinary Level examinations because at that time Kuwadzana High 2 school did not have electricity as he needed to use a computer
  9. He said he was inspired to join music industry by Baba naMai Charamba and later by Jah Prayzah
  10. Jit singer Baba Harare was the first artist to collaborate with Terry Gee