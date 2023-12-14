BREAKING: Musician Terry Gee Has Died

By A Correspondent| Musician Terry Gee who collaborated with Chipo Muchegwa on the song Ndezvemoyo has died.

A few days ago, Terry Gee’s mother called for prayers and support after announcing that her son was critically ill and admitted at a local hospital.

Terry Gee rose to fame after his collaboration with another talented singer Chipo Muchegwa on the song Ndezvemoyo.

The two also collaborated on another hit song Makafanana which is currently sitting on 2.9 Million views on Youtube.

Following his admission in hospital, fellow artists and socialites have been mobilising resources to support his medical expenses.

More to follow….

