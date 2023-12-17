Welshman’s Mabvazuva Mashwede

Spread the love

BITI, WELSHMAN- FACTS WITH VIDEOS, DATES & NUMBERS.

By Simba Chikanza | I will never defend Nelson Chamisa, and neither those people violently-furious because they have failed to go back into parliament the same way Chamisa was sidelined by the masses in 2018 when firebrand Jessie Majome was replaced by Joana Ruvimbo Mamombe and people demanded that Chamisa must also give up his Kuwadzana seat for someone else, Shakespeare or Hwende. He stepped aside. Chamisa may have made mistakes on Welshman, which I am still to learn of, but on Biti such talk is utter nonsense because video evidence is clear on his lawsuit-rival, the businessman Mashwede who phoned Ziyambi Ziyambi on 12 April instructing that Biti’s electoral boundaries must be adjusted so that he (Biti) never enters parliament till after 2033.

This was because Biti was too powerful for Mashwede as both a lawyer and a legislator, meaning if the ZANU man loses at court, Biiti could torpedo him at parliament, as anyone could fear. Was Chamisa involved in making Mashwede call minister Ziyambi Ziyambi?

I doubt if even Mnangagwa was involved in that private affair. On that day, I am one of those who telephoned Biti seeking to assist him so a story could be told that could discourage the Mashwede plan, but he did not, and has not cared to return my calls for over a year to date, even since the day I was calling him to finalise his interview over the story he thanks me for saving his life in Zambia, which was another opportunity to strengthen the democratic cause he stands for.

I struggle to understand how Biti bounces back to say he was sidelined by Chamisa, because on so many occasions he could have marshalled the masses into their heart’s desire- state power acquisition, but he seemed driven by something else.

As I am still to understand Welshman Ncube ‘s story, there is a video of Chamisa and Job Sikhala announcing the opposite of Welshman’s Mabvazuva report on 25th Jan 2022.

Why did Welshman fail to challenge Chamisa on that day, over what Chamisa says that: CCC is a new party with new leadership and not a re branding ? Why wait for 23 months? It’s important that people talk facts not emotional conjecture.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...