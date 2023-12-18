ZEC Connives With Tshabangu To Eliminate Chamisa

Spread the love

By James Gwati- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) officially endorsed Sengezo Tshabangu, a rebel activist from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), on Monday.

The endorsement included accepting nomination papers from Tshabangu’s faction alongside those of the legitimate CCC candidates.

This development raises concerns about potential dual candidates in the upcoming by-elections scheduled for February 3, 2024, possibly leading to confusion among voters.

The Nomination Court reviewed and accepted papers from candidates vying for various constituencies, including Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Mkoba North, Chegutu West, Zvimba East, Seke, and Goromonzi South.

These vacancies arose due to the recall of Gift Ostallos Siziba, Stephen Chatiza, Madzimbamuto Tapfumanei, Admore Chivero, Mutasa Oliver, and Chibaya Amos by the self-imposed opposition Secretary General, Sengezo Tshabangu.

Tshabangu asserted that these individuals were no longer members of the party.

During the announcement, ZEC presiding officer Sithembiso Nkomo revealed that four candidates had successfully submitted their nomination papers for the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency seat.

The nominated candidates include Nkomo Abraham Yona from the Democratic Opposition Party, Siziba Gift from CCC, Tembo Moreblessing from CCC, and Tshuma Joseph from ZANU PF.

However, concerns have emerged regarding CCC’s decision to field candidates in the by-elections, contrary to a previous High Court ruling.

The court had determined that CCC members who had been recalled were not eligible to contest under the party name.

In the Mabvuku-Tafara Constituency, Pedzai Scott Sakupwanya from ZANU PF was declared the winner without any competition, as the CCC candidate, Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, was not permitted to participate.

Sithabile Mlilo, a member of the CCC National Task Force for Women, addressed the media regarding today’s nomination process.

She emphasized their commitment to the party, expressing readiness to accept any court decisions that may restrict their participation in the elections.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...